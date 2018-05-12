(CNN) Malaysian immigration authorities have barred recently ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor from leaving the country, they said Saturday.

There had been widespread speculation Najib would fly overseas after his shock election defeat this week, amid calls for him to be prosecuted over the sprawling 1MDB corruption scandal.

"I've been informed that the immigration department is barring me and my family from leaving the country," Najib said in a tweet Saturday. "We will respect the order."

Rumors spread Friday night that Najib would leave the country after he posted on Facebook he planned to take a "short break to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent year."

Speaking to Malaysian media , sources close to Najib had dismissed claims he was fleeing, saying he just wanted to go on a break after a grueling election campaign. That did not stop some critics of the former premier gathering at Subang Airport, near the capital Kuala Lumpur, to try and prevent him leaving the country, according to reports

