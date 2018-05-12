Breaking News

At least 2 killed in 3 church explosions in Indonesia

By Ralph Ellis and Kathy Quiano , CNN

Updated 10:17 PM ET, Sat May 12, 2018

Indonesian bomb squade examine the site following a suicide bomb outside a church in Surabaya early Sunday.
(CNN)Explosions rocked three different churches in Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least two people and injuring 13, Frans Barung Mangera, the East Java Police spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters broadcast on Indonesia's Metro TV.

The explosions occurred in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Indonesia. One explosion happened at a Catholic Church called St. Maria and another at a Pentecostal church.
The attacks are suspected suicide bombings, police said.
The police spokesman also told CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia there were three incidents but declined to give more details on the victims.
    Police have closed off all three locations as they work to identify the victims.
    This is a developing story.

    CNN's Kathy Quiano reported from Jakarta reported and Ralph Ellis wrote from Atlanta.