At least 2 killed in 3 church explosions in Indonesia

(CNN)Suspected suicide bombings rocked three different churches in Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least two people and injuring 13, according to police quoted by local media.
The explosions occurred in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Indonesia, Frans Barung Mangera, the East Java Police spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters broadcast on Indonesia's Metro TV.
One explosion happened at a Catholic Church called St. Maria and another at a Pentecostal church.
The St. Maria explosion took place at 7.30 a.m. local time Sunday (8.30 p.m. Saturday ET), state-run news agency Antara reported.
"We suspect it is a suicide bomb attempt. We have identified one victim," it quoted the police spokesman as saying.
He said a suspected suicide bomber died at the scene and another person died in hospital.
Two police officers were among those taken to hospital with injuries, he said.
The police spokesman told CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia there were three incidents but declined to give more details on the victims.
Police have closed off all three locations as they work to identify the victims.
This is a developing story.