At least 2 killed in 3 church explosions in Indonesia

By Ralph Ellis and Kathy Quiano , CNN

Updated 11:11 PM ET, Sat May 12, 2018

Indonesian bomb squade examine the site following a suicide bomb outside a church in Surabaya early Sunday.
Indonesian bomb squade examine the site following a suicide bomb outside a church in Surabaya early Sunday.

(CNN)Suspected suicide bombings rocked three different churches in Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least two people and injuring 13, according to police quoted by local media.

The explosions occurred in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Indonesia, Frans Barung Mangera, the East Java Police spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters broadcast on Indonesia's Metro TV.
One explosion happened at a Catholic Church called St. Maria and another at a Pentecostal church.
Police officers near the scene of hte blast at Santa Maria church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.
Police officers near the scene of hte blast at Santa Maria church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.
The St. Maria explosion took place at 7.30 a.m. local time Sunday (8.30 p.m. Saturday ET), state-run news agency Antara reported.
    "We suspect it is a suicide bomb attempt. We have identified one victim," it quoted the police spokesman as saying.
    He said a suspected suicide bomber died at the scene and another person died in hospital.
    Two police officers were among those taken to hospital with injuries, he said.
    The police spokesman told CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia there were three incidents but declined to give more details on the victims.
    Police have closed off all three locations as they work to identify the victims.
    This is a developing story.

    CNN's Kathy Quiano reported from Jakarta reported and Ralph Ellis wrote from Atlanta.