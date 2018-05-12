At least 2 killed in 3 church explosions in Indonesia

(CNN) Suspected suicide bombings rocked three different churches in Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least two people and injuring 13, according to police quoted by local media.

The explosions occurred in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Indonesia, Frans Barung Mangera, the East Java Police spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters broadcast on Indonesia's Metro TV.

One explosion happened at a Catholic Church called St. Maria and another at a Pentecostal church.

Police officers near the scene of hte blast at Santa Maria church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

"We suspect it is a suicide bomb attempt. We have identified one victim," it quoted the police spokesman as saying.

