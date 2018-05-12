At least 2 killed in 3 church explosions in Indonesia

(CNN) Explosions rocked three different churches in Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least two people and injuring 13, Frans Barung Mangera, the East Java Police spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters broadcast on Indonesia's Metro TV.

The explosions occurred in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Indonesia. One explosion happened at a Catholic Church called St. Maria and another at a Pentecostal church.

The attacks are suspected suicide bombings, police said.

The police spokesman also told CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia there were three incidents but declined to give more details on the victims.

Police have closed off all three locations as they work to identify the victims.

