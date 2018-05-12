New Delhi (CNN) Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh are investigating the death of 16-year-old-girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire, in the third such case reported in India this month.

The attack is alleged to have been carried out by a 28-year-old man, Sagar district Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla said.

The girl's family allege that she was raped and set on fire at her home in Jhujharpura village on Thursday after her cousin informed the man accused of the crime that the victim was home alone, police said.

The girl's cousin and the 28-year-old have been arrested. Police are waiting for a medical report before filing charges.

Two other unrelated instances in which a teenage girl was raped and set ablaze, both in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, are still under investigation.

