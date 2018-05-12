19 dead in Myanmar rebel attacks

Yangon, Myanmar (CNN) An attack on a police post Saturday in Myanmar by ethnic rebels left 19 dead and dozens more injured, according a government spokesman.

About 100 fighters from the Ta'ang National Liberation Army attacked at 5:15 a.m. local time in the town of Muse, in northern Myanmar at the border with China, spokesman Zaw Htay said in a Facebook post.

An injured man sits inside a vehicle on May 12, 2018, in Muse, northern Shan State, Myanmar, where officials say an ethnic rebel group launched an attack.

Those killed include a police officer, four border guards and civilians, Htay said, citing initial reports. Twenty-nine others, including 20 civilians, were reported injured.

It's the latest deadly clash in a decadeslong conflict between insurgent groups and Myanmar's government. The Ta'ang National Liberation Army is one of more than a dozen armed groups that have been fighting the government for more autonomy.

TNLA spokesman told Agence France-Presse that the group attacked because of the military's offensive against an aligned armed group in Kachin State, further north in the country.

