This allegedly wasn't the first time this white Yale student called the cops on a person of color

(CNN) A second black Yale University student has alleged that the same white student whom officers admonished this week for reporting a black student asleep in a dorm common room also called police months ago to report his presence in the building.

Another university official, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley, confirmed that the same student called police on both occasions, the campus newspaper reported.

"This has been hard to share because I believe that as a Yalie, I'm blessed to have such an institution support my academic and professional ambitions," Jean-Louis wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "However, I cannot overlook the blatant racist experiences I have had while at Yale."

All have driven outrage on social media.

CNN has not independently verified Jean-Louis' account. Braasch has not responded to CNN's repeated requests this week for comment.

Yale officials and the school's police department also have not responded to CNN's inquiries about the February incident, including the resolution of the purported complaint. Regarding the May episode, Cooley, in an email Tuesday to grad students, emphasized the importance of inclusivity and invited comments about the matter.

"Incidents like that of last night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place," the dean wrote. "I am committed to redoubling our efforts to build a supportive community in which all graduate students are empowered in their intellectual pursuits and professional goals within a welcoming environment. An essential part of that effort must be a commitment to mutual respect and an open dialog."

February's call to police

The February 24 incident happened, according to Jean-Louis' Facebook post, as he tried to make his way to the 12th-floor common room in the Hall of Graduate Studies. Siyonbola had invited him there for a meeting.

Jean-Louis, a master's-degree student at Yale's Divinity School, says he entered the building and was invited onto the elevator by a white female, whom he later identifies in his post as Braasch.

Both exited on the 12th floor, where Braasch went her own way, and Jean-Louis, finding himself lost, texted Siyonbola, the post states. Braasch then reappeared, and Jean-Louis asked her for directions to the common room, which she said was the room she'd just exited. She then "blocked the Common Room's door entrance," according to Jean-Louis' post.

JUST WATCHED Nearly everyone hates, but is it our fault? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Nearly everyone hates, but is it our fault? 02:19

Braasch then began "interrogating" Jean-Louis, who said he was "a Yale student lost, but waiting on a friend," his post states.

"The individual then began talking over me and called me an intruder even though I told her I was a lost Yale student waiting on assistance from a friend, hoping to attend a meeting," Jean-Louis' post states. "She continued to verbally assault me from the twelfth floor claiming that I 'didn't belong here' and I was making her 'uncomfortable.'"

Eventually, the post states, Braasch left, and Siyonbola showed up and invited him into the common room, where he recounted what happened before she left to get refreshments.

On her way downstairs, Siyonbola ran into two police officers who said they were responding to a call about a "suspicious character" on the 12th floor, the post states, according to Siyonbola. She told them her friend was on that floor and had just been "verbally attacked" by a resident, who she believed called the cops.

Officers asked Siyonbola to describe her friend. "Black, that's all," she said, according to the Facebook post.

Siyonbola and the officers, who soon were joined by two more officers, confirmed that Jean-Louis was a Yale student whom Siyonbola had invited to the common room, the post states.

'You don't belong here'

Siyonbola and Jean-Louis in the Facebook post condemn Braasch's actions and tie them to a broad historical context of being black in America, noting that the country isn't so far from a time when lynchings were "weekend entertainment for white Americans."

"Calling the police on a Black student because he is lost in any part of (the Hall of Graduate Studies) and the wider Yale campus is an act of violence," the post states. "Sending four policemen to the Common Room in my resident (hall) because a Black Yale student is lost ... is an act of violence because of the history of state sanctioned executions of faultless Black men, women and children."

Braasch's actions amount to racial profiling, the post states, and her call wasted police resources.

The post says many black students at Yale ignore "acts of micro-aggression and psychological violence we experience on this campus--acts that persistently send the message the resident yelled to my friend, 'you don't belong here.'" As a result, many black students at Yale feel unsafe, it states.

"Myself and my friend are simply students at Yale trying to fulfill our life's purpose," Jean-Louis' post states. "We are not intruders, and we do belong here because our progenitors and their relations helped build this university--and this country--with the blood of their offspring."