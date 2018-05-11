She went on one date - ONE DATE -- and then bombarded him with 65,000 text messages, police say

(CNN) You think you've been on a bad date? We're pretty sure it went nothing like this.

A Phoenix-area man went on a date -- one date -- with a woman he met online.

The meeting likely didn't go well. Not only wasn't there a repeat, he blocked her from the dating app, the woman said. That was last year.

And soon afterward, things went wrong. Very wrong.

From threatening texts ...

Police say that in the next 17 months, the woman sent the man text messages -- about 65 THOUSAND of them, including 500 in one day.

In court documents, prosecutors laid out how threatening the tone of some of them were: One said, "Don't ever try to leave me. I'll kill you. I don't wanna be a murderer." In another, she said she would kill him if he left her, and would wear his body parts and bathe in his blood, the documents said.

And that's just the half of it.

... to uninvited visits

When the man was out of town last month, he noticed in his home surveillance that the woman broke into his house and was taking a bath in his tub, police said.

Police came to the residence and discovered not only an uninvited houseguest, but also a large butcher knife in the front seat of her car.

Officers took her into custody and charged her with felony trespassing. When it was time for her to appear in court, she didn't, authorities said. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Tuesday, police in Paradise Valley, a small, affluent town in Arizona, arrested the woman after they say she showed up at the man's business and claimed to be his wife.

They identified her as Jacqueline Ades, 31.

In an interview with CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK from jail , the woman said she never intended to hurt the victim and that she (still) loves him. She said she moved to Arizona from Florida, and first met the man in January 2017, after initially connecting online. She called the victim her soulmate, and told reporters he was her "healing angel."

"I told him that if he ever blocked me on this app, that I would come move here," the woman told reporters. "And he blocked me, so I came here."

The woman's status conference and preliminary hearing are scheduled for next week and it's unclear whether she has hired an attorney.

Affiliate KPHO-KTVK asked jail officials whether Ades was receiving treatment at their facility, and they wouldn't comment on that, citing medical privacy laws. CNN has also reached out to Maricopa County to see if the woman needs or has had a medical evaluation -- and is waiting to hear back.

When asked by reporters Thursday if sending 65,000 text messages was excessive, she responded: "Love is an excessive thing."