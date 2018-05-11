Pulitzer Prize board investigates chairman over misconduct allegations

(CNN) The Pulitzer Prize Board is investigating author Junot Díaz over allegations of misconduct, it said in a statement Friday.

Diaz welcomed the independent review and stepped down as the board's chairman, the statement said, although he will remain on the board, which chooses the winners of the literary and journalism prize.

Diaz is a famed author who won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his novel "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao." Last month, The New Yorker published an essay written by Díaz in which the author wrote for the first time about being raped as a child.

Several female authors have come forward recently with accusations of misconduct and verbal abuse, prompting some booksellers to remove his works from their shelves and sparking a broader conversation about how the literary world will handle its latest #MeToo moment.

CNN has unable to verify the allegations made against Díaz. The author has previously released a statement through his literary agent, in which he said, "I take responsibility for my past," without addressing any allegation specifically.

