Suspect charged in fatal road rage stabbing of Air National Guard member

(CNN) A motorist who previously served time for murder was charged Thursday with fatally stabbing a Missouri Air National Guard member in an apparent road rage incident over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Cody M. Harter , 23, was fatally stabbed on Saturday on an interstate roadside in Lee's Summit, Missouri, a Kansas City suburb. Several witnesses said Harter had his hands in the air, and had backed away during the confrontation.

Nicholas M. Webb, 58, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was taken into custody on Wednesday after police identified him as a suspect, authorities said. Webb has been charged with second-degree murder, which is a felony, and armed criminal action.

Nicholas M. Webb, 58, is facing second degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of Missouri Air National Guard member, Cody M. Harter, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

He was being held on a $250,000 cash bond. It wasn't immediately clear if Webb had an attorney.

"We are here because such an innocent life was taken through such a horrendous way, and none of us have an answer as to why," Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Thursday in announcing the charges. "We couldn't possibly give that to you, not one that would make any sense because there's no reason that this should've ended this way, with this young man dying, especially when his hands were up in a position of surrender."

