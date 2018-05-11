Janitor leaves his $175,000+ life savings to victims of child abuse

(CNN) Alvin Randlett was beloved by his community throughout his life. In death, he gave his life savings back to it.

The custodian spent so much time at Sixth District Elementary School in Covington, Kentucky, he retired in 2001 with more than 300 days of sick leave, said best friend Jeff Siska.

Randlett truly loved that building and all who walked its halls.

"He would take his personal days off to take field trips to chaperone the kids," Siska says.

Although melanoma took his life on December 9, 2015, Randlett's legacy is going to live on through the Kentucky Child Victims' Trust Fund because of a portion of his will.

