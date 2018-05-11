Florida deputy saves unresponsive baby's life

(CNN) Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home when a woman flagged him down and told him her baby was unresponsive.

Shortly after, the officer was rushing to a Florida hospital with the 3-month-old boy in his arms.

"I'm not waiting on medics ... I'm headed to the emergency room with the baby," he told a dispatcher Wednesday.

Dashcam video released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows the deputy making a U-turn at a red light in Ocala, Florida, before pulling on the side of the road to meet baby Kingston and his mother.

Nix quickly took the baby on his arms and put him on the ground, the video shows.

