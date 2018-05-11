5 things for May 11: White House, Niger ambush, Hawaii volcano

(CNN) Thinking about moving to a new city and need some money in your pocket? Then check out the six places that will pay you to live there. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. White House

2. Niger ambush report

3. Facebook

The Russians targeted more Americans through Facebook ads during the 2016 election cycle than previously thought. We already knew the group's ads boosted fake groups imitating Black Lives Matter Muslims and Donald Trump supporters. But new documents released by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee show the Russians were targeting Mexican-Americans as well. The documents released included more than 3,000 Facebook and Instagram ads purchased by the Internet Research Agency. That's the troll group, linked to the Russian government, that was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

4. Sudan death sentence

Noura Hussein, a 19-year-old woman in Sudan, has been sentenced to death. Her crime? Stabbing her husband to death, whom she said had raped her as his relatives held her down. The shocking case is shining a light on forced marriage and marital rape in Sudan. The legal age for marriage there is 10, and marital rape is also allowed. Hussein has 15 days to appeal. She was forced to marry at 15 but fled her home and husband three years later. She was later tricked into returning by her father, who handed her over to her husband's family.

5. Hawaii

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Lava loss

We all saw that video of lava taking out a Ford Mustang in Hawaii. But the car's owner was more upset about the loss of his R2-D2 mailbox.

North vs. South

Long Island declares war on a Tennessee town, all in a dispute about the origins of Long Island Iced Tea.

Wedding wow

Soul sisters

In a year dominated by tales of sisterhood, survivorship and #MeToo, women are dominating as commencement speakers at the nation's biggest schools.

Strange but true

She lost her left ear in a near-fatal car accident. So her doctors grew her a new one -- inside her forearm.





HAPPENING LATER

R. Kelly has a concert scheduled for tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina, but protesters are trying to get it canceled. The R&B singer's reputation has long been tainted by sex crime allegations. Now, #MeToo is succeeding where others have failed -- in muting him. Yesterday, Spotify removed his music from its playlists. And celebrities are urging the entertainment industry to cut ties with him as well.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

That's the percentage of flight attendants who say they have been sexually harassed , according to a survey by the Association of Flight Attendants.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Now, on June 11, these unnecessary and harmful internet regulations will be repealed and the bipartisan, light-touch approach that served the online world well for nearly 20 years will be restored."

Ajit Pai, FCC chairman announcing that new rules repealing net neutrality will take effect next month. Net neutrality advocates are making a last-ditch effort to undo the repeal, and Senate Democrats are currently pushing for a vote on a bill to overturn the decision as soon as next week.

AND FINALLY ...

