(CNN) It's like a bike-sharing station, but with what appear to be AR-15 rifles.

No, the "gun-sharing station" in Daley Plaza is not actually real, it's more a symbolic piece of public art.

The exhibit, called the "Chicago Gun Share Program," holds a row of 10 replicas of AR-15 rifles. The exhibit is structured to make it look as though getting a weapon is as easy as renting a bike.

"Our hope is to raise awareness of this important issue. We're hoping the Chicago community can take advantage of this ... and learn how simple it is for a civilian to obtain a weapon of war," said Max Samis, Brady Center press secretary.

Read More