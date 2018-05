(CNN) It's like a bike-sharing station, but with what appear to be AR-15 rifles.

No, the "gun-sharing station" in Daley Plaza is not actually real, it's more a symbolic piece of public art.

The exhibit, called the "Chicago Gun Share Program," holds a row of 10 replicas of AR-15 rifles. The exhibit is structured to make it look as though getting a weapon is as easy as renting a bike.

The protest art piece is an illustration of how easy it is for an ordinary citizen to obtain an assault weapon and came about as a partnership between Chicago-based advertising agency The Escape Pod and gun safety organization the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence

"Our hope is to raise awareness of this important issue. We're hoping the Chicago community can take advantage of this ... and learn how simple it is for a civilian to obtain a weapon of war," said Max Samis, Brady Center press secretary.

