Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale, California

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun at a Southern California high school Friday morning, a Los Angeles County fire official said.

Authorities were called to Highland High School in Palmdale at about 7:05 a.m. PT, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Charles Moore.

The Palmdale Fire Department told CNN it had received reports of shots fired.

The suspect, a male, was apprehended near a Vons grocery store in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County fire official said. Details about whether anyone was injured weren't immediately available.

Ricky Munoz, 23, says he dropped his two younger brothers and a friend off at the high school around that time.

