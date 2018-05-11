(CNN) Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa was suspended with pay Friday amid charges that he failed to file income tax returns for three years, Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Pugh read a statement Friday praising De Sousa's job performance but saying the "suspension pending resolution of this matter is in the best interest of the Baltimore Police Department, the city of Baltimore and him personally."

"All Baltimore citizens can be assured that these developments will in no way impede our relentless effort to make our city safer," Pugh said.

If De Sousa is found guilty on all three misdemeanor charges, he could spend up to three years in prison and pay up to $75,000 in fines, according to the US attorney's office.

