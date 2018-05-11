Breaking News

Rafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe's 34-year-old record

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 4:55 AM ET, Fri May 11, 2018

Rafael Nadal is bidding to win an 11th French Open next month.
Story highlights

  • Rafael Nadal secures his 50th successive set win
  • World No.1 breaks John McEnroe's record
  • The Spaniard is through to Madrid Open quarterfinals

(CNN)There is no disputing that Rafael Nadal is the "King of Clay" and the world No.1 further enhanced his status by breaking John McEnroe's 34-year-old record for consecutive set wins on a single surface.

The Spaniard took his winning streak to 50 sets in a row with a 6-3 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman, the world No.16, in the Madrid Open.
Nadal, 31, broke McEnroe's 49-set winning run, achieved on carpet in 1984.
    "When my career is over, these are things that are going to be there for always," he said afterward.
    "They are big records. It's difficult to be able to win 50 sets in a row. But I've done it. Well, it's done. It's over. Let's not talk about that any more and let's continue on what we have ahead, which is what I am concerned about."
    Five-time champion Nadal -- who has won in Barcelona and Monte Carlo this year -- will next play Dominic Thiem for a place in the semifinal.
    Fifth seed Thiem, who came from a set and a break down to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, was the man Nadal beat in last year's Madrid Open final.