Rafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe's 34-year-old record

(CNN) There is no disputing that Rafael Nadal is the "King of Clay" and the world No.1 further enhanced his status by breaking John McEnroe's 34-year-old record for consecutive set wins on a single surface.

The Spaniard took his winning streak to 50 sets in a row with a 6-3 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman, the world No.16, in the Madrid Open.

Nadal, 31, broke McEnroe's 49-set winning run, achieved on carpet in 1984.

"They are big records. It's difficult to be able to win 50 sets in a row. But I've done it. Well, it's done. It's over. Let's not talk about that any more and let's continue on what we have ahead, which is what I am concerned about."

Five-time champion Nadal -- who has won in Barcelona and Monte Carlo this year -- will next play Dominic Thiem for a place in the semifinal.

Fifth seed Thiem, who came from a set and a break down to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, was the man Nadal beat in last year's Madrid Open final.