(CNN) He rocked a look that screamed weekend accountant and he played like one as Phil Mickelson needed a calculator to add up his wayward first round at the Players Championship.

The 47-year-old took golf's conservative fashion genre to another level with a long-sleeve collared office shirt at Sawgrass, and his struggling 79 was sympomatic of a wider malaise among the much-hyped marquee groups at Sawgrass.

Earlier in the week Mickelson mockingly called out Tiger Woods for a big-money match, but the value of the stakes might have dropped after his playing partner opened with a lackluster level-par 72 at the prestigious Ponte Vedra Beach tournament .

Despite dropping seven shots in his last five holes as his energy levels dropped, five-time major champion Mickelson was happy to discuss his day's look.

"I think nobody does kind of slightly overweight middle-aged guy better than me, and this says exactly who I am," said Mickelson, who also wore his new sponsor's gear in a practice round at the Masters.