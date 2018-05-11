Don VHP Z: Harrie Smolders reveals his horse of a lifetime

(CNN) Harrie Smolders draws the crowds at equestrian competitions like no other rider.

Last year, the Dutchman completed an unprecedented double, winning both the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League.

But despite being undoubtedly one of the most skilled riders on the tour, he couldn't have done it without the horse beneath him: Don VHP Z.

"He's a horse who needs a leader because otherwise he tells you how it's going to be," Smolders tells CNN.