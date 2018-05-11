Want to quit the Trump Cabinet? Get in line.

(CNN) On Thursday, President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security boss Kirstjen Nielsen got into a very heated argument about whether she was doing enough to enforce the President's immigration policies.

That level of departures -- particularly so early in an administration -- is historically anomalous, again according to data gathered by Dunn Tempas.

Here's the rate of turnover for the first year of the five previous presidents: Obama 9%, Bush 6%, Clinton 11%, Bush 7% and Reagan 17%. Remember that Trump's first year turnover was 34% -- and that number has soared to 49% when you consider his 16 months in office.

The pace at which Trump is running through staff isn't terribly surprising. Throughout his life, Trump has made no apologies for a management style that seeks to pit people who work for him against one another in a sort of Thunderdome battle in which Trump offers final judgment.

"I like having two people with different points of view, and I certainly have that," Trump said in March. "And then I make a decision. But I like watching it. I like seeing it. And I think it's the best way to go."

It may be the best way for Trump to go. But, the constant fighting, chaos and Trump's tendency to publicly undercut or even bully members of his Cabinet doesn't seem to be wearing well among those who work for him.

Trump, of course, has never expressed much concern in people who leave. Back in November 2017, he was asked about the large number of ongoing vacancies within his administration. "Let me tell you, the one that matters is me," Trump said. "I'm the only one that matters, because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be. You've seen that, you've seen it strongly."

All of which means that you can expect more resignations -- threatened and real -- as Trump's time in the White House proceeds. And Trump will continue to express zero concern about it because, well, he'll still be there.