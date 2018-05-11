(CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg has been requested to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview and to produce his communications with Roger Stone that relate to Russia, WikiLeaks and Russian hacking.

Nunberg told CNN on Friday that he intends to "100% comply" with the committee's request. adding that he believes the Senate committee "from their statements and the way the members have acted — including the Democrats — they're looking to wind their investigation down in a timely manner."

On Friday evening, Nunberg said on "Anderson Cooper 360" that he doesn't think he has anything new to share with lawmakers, "but I'm glad that they're just checking their 'I's' here."

"I'm happy that they're hopefully looking to wind this up, and I don't think I'm very important to this and this is why they're calling me in," Nunberg told CNN's John Berman.

