(CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg has been requested to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview and to produce his communications with Roger Stone that relate to Russia, WikiLeaks and Russian hacking.

Nunberg told CNN on Friday that he intends to "100% comply" with the committee's request. adding that he believes the Senate committee "from their statements and the way the members have acted — including the Democrats — they're looking to wind their investigation down in a timely manner."

The request itself came Thursday, signed by the committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and asks for the information by May 24.

"The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is conducting a bipartisan inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections," the request begins. "As part of that inquiry, the Committee requests that you make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan Committee staff at a mutually agreeable time, and also requests that you produce and preserve certain documents."

