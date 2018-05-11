Sarah Palin: It hurt 'a bit' that McCain regrets running mate decision

Washington (CNN) Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin admitted Friday that it hurt "a bit" to hear Sen. John McCain say he wished he picked Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman as his running mate in 2008.

"I don't lie, so I'll tell you -- a bit. You know, I think I described it earlier as a gut punch," Palin told NBC News in an interview Friday. "But again, I'm going to choose to look back on the good times that we did have together."

In his forthcoming memoir, "The Restless Wave," and in a separate documentary, the Arizona Republican said he regrets not choosing Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-independent senator, calling it "another mistake that I made," The New York Times reported. Palin, the former Alaska GOP governor, was ultimately on the 2008 ticket with McCain.

Palin's supporters have jumped on McCain's remarks and implied they mean he regrets choosing Palin as his running mate.

Palin told NBC News that she hopes McCain, who is battling brain cancer, finds some "positive aspect in decisions that he's made in the past -- even about that campaign."

