Rudy Giuliani showed up in court. His client wasn't the President.

(CNN) One day after Rudy Giuliani announced he was leaving his law firm to offer his "sole concentration" to President Donald Trump, Giuliani appeared in a Broward County, Florida, courtroom Friday to represent a woman accused in an insurance fraud case.

The former New York City mayor, who recently joined Trump's legal team, appeared for a morning hearing for a criminal defendant. According to court documents, the defendant was in a car crash on May 18, 2016, in Broward County. She is accused of fraudulently purchasing auto insurance online just 10 minutes after the crash and providing false and misleading information to the insurance company.

Two people confirmed Giuliani appeared in court, including Constance Simmons, the public information officer for the state's 17th Judicial Circuit.

Steve Rossi, the lead Florida attorney representing the defendant, told CNN over the phone Friday that he had never worked with Giuliani before. Asked why the President's attorney is getting involved in an insurance fraud case in Florida, Rossi said Giuliani knows the woman and her family.

"I consider it an honor to have a historical and political icon assisting me on this case," Rossi said. "He is here to help me out and offer his assistance and I more than graciously accepted it."

