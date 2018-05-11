(CNN) Sen. Rand Paul is criticizing Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to head the CIA, for not declassifying her role in the agency's "extreme rendition and torture-by-proxy," arguing that the lack of candor disqualified her from the role.

In an article for Politico Magazine published Friday, the Kentucky Republican wrote that Haspel's CIA was "rendering accused terrorists to unfathomable torture in Syria, as well as Egypt and Jordan." In his piece, Paul questions her involvement in the case of Maher Arar, a Canadian engineer whose transfer to and torture in Syria was recounted in a 2005 New Yorker article.

"Was Haspel simply a loyal dupe, unable to protest an accused man being sent to certain barbaric torture? Or was she an eager participant in this dark chapter in our history?" Paul asks.

"If she had any criticisms at the time, Haspel, who is currently the acting head of the CIA, has the power to declassify them. And yet all we've gotten are select records that don't address her participation in extraordinary rendition," the senator wrote.

"Know this: That fact alone should be enough to cause the Senate to reject her nomination," he concluded.

