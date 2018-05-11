Pompeo says talks with North Korea's Kim were 'warm'

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his conversations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were "warm" and "good."

Pompeo spoke to reporters at the State Department a day after returning from a trip to Pyongyang to negotiate with the North Korean leader and retrieve three Americans held by the regime.

"We had good conversations, substantive conversations that involved deep complex challenges," Pompeo said about his two meetings with the North Korean leader who is known for assassinating rivals and family members, and running prison camps throughout his country.

Pompeo had met previously with Kim while CIA director, flying secretly to North Korea over the Easter weekend to discuss the possibility of a summit meeting with President Donald Trump and negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program.

"They were good conversations. Our conversations were warm, we were each representing our two countries" and working to share an understanding of their objectives were, Pompeo said. "We talked about the fact that America has often in history had adversaries that we are now close partners with."

