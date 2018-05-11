House Speaker Paul Ryan's interview on "SE Cupp Unfiltered" will be broadcast Monday at 5 p.m. ET on HLN.

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan is praising Sen. John McCain as the Arizona Republican battles brain cancer, calling him "a hero" who "dedicated his life to public service" and saying that his "thoughts and prayers" are with him and his family.

In an interview with CNN's S.E. Cupp, Ryan said, "Look, John McCain's a hero. No two ways about it. John McCain, I mean, he gave his entire adult life for this country. John McCain fought for us in Vietnam, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, came home and dedicated his life to public service."

Ryan's remarks come in the wake of news that a White House aide mocked McCain's health, saying "he's dying anyway" in response to the senator's opposition to President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.

When Cupp asked Ryan what he would like to say to McCain, his family and Republicans, the House speaker spoke highly of the Arizona senator, describing him as selfless in his service to the country and calling his legacy "long"

