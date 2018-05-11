(CNN) A key Democratic senator is joining at least one other lawmaker Friday in requesting that pharmaceutical giant Novartis turn over documents relating to President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has sent a letter to the CEO of Novartis International requesting documents and information about the company's payments to Cohen, who had a $1.2 million contract with the company during the beginning of the Trump administration.

"This arrangement raises serious concerns about the length Novartis was willing to go in order to curry favor with this Administration, and perhaps more troublingly, what it expected or was promised in return," the letter says. Murray's letter expresses an interest in Cohen's consulting on "US healthcare policy matters, including the Affordable Care Act," citing a Washington Post story on the matter.

A Novartis spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday afternoon that they received the letter and plan to cooperate.

Murray joins Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, who sent a separate letter Friday to Cohen regarding the payments from Novartis to his shell company Essential Consultants.

