WSJ: Cohen unsuccessfully offered consulting services to Ford Motor Co.

Washington (CNN) Michael Cohen unsuccessfully offered up his consulting services to Ford Motor Co. during a phone call following President Donald Trump's election victory, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The WSJ report said that Cohen, who serves as Trump's personal lawyer, faced pushback from the company after he proposed the idea in January 2017 to the company's Washington office.

The possibility that Cohen offered to consult for Ford gained the attention of special counsel Robert Mueller, who has requested information and records regarding Cohen's pitch, according to the people who spoke to the Journal.

Mueller is leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Moscow. Trump has repeatedly denied collusion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mueller has interviewed Ziad Ojakli -- the head of government affairs at Ford -- over the matter.

Read More