Meghan McCain asks how WH staffer who joked about her father's brain cancer still has a job

Washington (CNN) Meghan McCain responded Friday to a White House staffer who joked about her father's brain cancer, saying her family was doing well but asking how the Trump administration could retain an employee who made such a remark.

"I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in when that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job," McCain said on "The View" Friday.

On Thursday, Kelly Sadler , a special assistant who handles surrogate communications, told other staffers that McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA director nominee Gina Haspel does not matter because "he's dying anyway," a White House official told CNN.

Meghan McCain responded to Sadler's comment at the top of Friday's show.

"Kelly, here's a little news flash ... We're all dying. I'm dying, you're dying, we're all dying. And I want to say since my dad has been diagnosed ... I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die, it's how you live," she said.

