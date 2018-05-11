Kelly says undocumented immigrants 'don't have the skills' to assimilate into US society

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly said he believes the vast majority of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border into the US do not assimilate well because they are poorly educated.

"Let me step back and tell you that the vast majority of the people that move illegally into United States are not bad people. They're not criminals. They're not MS13," Kelly told NPR in an interview released late Thursday, referring to the criminal gang. "But they're also not people that would easily assimilate into the United States into our modern society."

The former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said the undocumented immigrants don't speak English and are "overwhelmingly rural people" from countries where "fourth-, fifth-, sixth-grade educations are kind of the norm."

"They don't integrate well; they don't have skills. They're not bad people. They're coming here for a reason. And I sympathize with the reason. But the laws are the laws," he went on to say.

According to NPR, Kelly supports DHS' decision in ending temporary protected status (TPS) for Haiti, El Salvador, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, and more recently Honduras

