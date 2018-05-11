Biden joins global effort to prevent election interference

Washington (CNN) Leaders from around the globe, including former Vice President Joe Biden, are banding together in an effort to thwart attempts at interfering in elections.

The Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity will aim to "fill a void in transatlantic coordination, identifying and plugging gaps and raising awareness from governments to citizens; and it will look into the level of risk exposure across Western countries and ask how technology can address the problem," according to the news release

Biden spokesman Bill Russo confirmed that the former vice president plans to attend the first meeting, which is scheduled for June 21 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Michael Chertoff, who was homeland security secretary during the George W. Bush administration, is a co-chair of the commission.

"NATO, EU and other democratic countries will go to the polls in over 20 elections before the US Presidential Election in 2020, giving multiple opportunities for election spoilers," the news release said. "Yet, governments and institutions have yet to provide an effective response to this growing challenge. This is why leading figures in politics, tech, media and business are joining forces to launch a Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity."

