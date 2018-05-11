Inside the mountain base still on alert to North Korea's missile threat

Colorado Springs (CNN) A lot has changed on the Korean peninsula in just matter of months -- threats of fire and fury have been replaced with handshakes and optimism -- but for the military organization that monitors threats to North America, it might as well be 2017 when it comes to North Korea.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the joint Canada-US organization tasked with warning of incoming threats from the sky, continues to monitor North Korea's nuclear program with the same intensity it did at the height of North Korea's missile testing. In fact, NORAD and US Northern Command Center Director Col. Travis Morehen, a Canadian, says the organization still gets three or four intelligence reports on the country's nuclear program every day.

"We've been watching the same as we were previously, the same as we watch any other nation that poses a threat to the United States and Canada," he said.

NORAD and US Northern Command Center Director Col. Travis Morehen.

Morehen has been "standing watch" at the helm of the NORAD command center during five North Korean missile tests and says it's not the political rhetoric that shapes their decision-making, it's what he calls the "hard intelligence."

"We have a job to do that's measured in minutes and seconds and for us to try and account for the political rhetoric, it doesn't fit in. We're worried about pieces of metal flying through space coming to North America," he said.

