Washington (CNN) The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has no plans to ask Rep. Tony Cárdenas to vacate the chairmanship of its political campaign committee as the California Democrat faces allegations of sexually assaulting a then-16-year-old girl in 2007 -- a decision angering some House Democrats who say the party appears to be turning a blind eye to the controversy.

Cárdenas remains active as the head of Bold PAC, a group that donates to Democratic candidates. And on Wednesday, Cárdenas attended a Washington fundraiser that Hispanic caucus members were encouraged by their colleagues to attend as a way to show support for him amid the allegations, sources say. He's furiously denied the allegations, telling his colleagues he's been the victim of a political vendetta.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the chair of the caucus, relayed concerns to Cárdenas, according to a source familiar with the conversation, but she did not ask him to step down from running the political action committee.

Asked to comment on her conversation, Lujan Grisham said in a statement provided by her spokesman that Cárdenas "appropriately asked us to withhold judgment until there is a full investigation of the facts."

"Congressman Cárdenas said he will fully cooperate with an ethics investigation," she continued. "I agree there should be a prompt investigation by the House Ethics Committee."

