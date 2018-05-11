'Be Best' to 'he's dying anyway': A week in Trumpworld

Washington (CNN)This week started with first lady Melania Trump unveiling her "Be Best" campaign -- an effort to combat, among other things, online bullying and the broader deterioration of civil discourse.
It ended with the White House embroiled in a controversy over a staffer named Kelly Sadler who joked in a staff meeting that Sen. John McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel was immaterial because "he's dying anyway."
Contradiction and 180 degree turns are nothing new to this White House. But, even by the Trump administration's blown-out standards, this week was a wild swing between the poles of comity and crassness.
The most disappointing part? The White House -- via press secretary Sarah Sanders -- refused to condemn (or even acknowledge) Sadler's comments.
"I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting," said Sanders on Friday. (Sadler was at work Friday.)
"Be Best" indeed.
Below, the 27 headlines that defined the week that was in Trumpworld.
Monday:
Tuesday:
- Trump announces withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, will re-institute sanctions
- Trump's support for embattled Pruitt could be wavering
- Republicans want Trump to intervene in fight with Sessions
- Mueller's team questions Russian oligarch about payments to Cohen
- White House requests cuts to children's health insurance funding
- Trump says Pompeo is en route to North Korea
Wednesday:
- Trump says 3 Americans held in North Korea have been released
- Haspel faces Senate grilling over CIA's interrogation program
- Inside Michael Cohen's aggressive pitch promising access to Trump
- Michael Cohen accuses Stormy Daniels' lawyer of circulating some false information
- Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
Thursday:
- Trump announces North Korea summit will be in Singapore
- Mike Pence tells Mueller 'it's time to wrap it up'
- President Trump welcomes 3 Americans freed by North Korea
- Giuliani says Trump's new legal team has not held lengthy prep for Mueller interview
- Giuliani says Trump 'wasn't aware' of Cohen pitch promising access
- Trump works to project party unity at Indiana rally
- Trump blew up on homeland security chief over border security
- White House aide joked of 'dying' McCain
Friday:
