Head of Demeter Direct tells CNN he worked for Cohen in Korea Aerospace deal

(CNN) Mark Ko, the head of a company called Demeter Direct, told CNN on Friday that he served as a middle person between Trump aide Michael Cohen and Korea Aerospace Industries.

"With regards to your inquiry on my involvement with Michael Cohen, I was brought in as business consultant and translator between Michael Cohen and Korea Aerospace Industries," Ko told CNN in an email. "The relationship officially ended on November 2017."

Public filings for Demeter Direct in California list Ko as the company's CEO and say the company deals with Korean food.

CNN had reached out to Ko earlier this week to ask whether Demeter Direct had helped arrange Cohen's business consulting deal with Korea Aerospace Industries. Ko responded to the inquiries Friday evening.

