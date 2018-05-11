Grassley: I don't think McConnell or Trump will wait until after 2020 to fill a SCOTUS seat

Washington (CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said he thinks that if a Supreme Court justice were to retire, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would try to replace the justice before the 2020 election -- unlike what happened in 2016, when Republican senators wouldn't hold hearings.

When asked by Iowa Press if Trump would wait to fill a Supreme Court position until after the next presidential election, Grassley responded he didn't think Trump or McConnell would.

"No, he wouldn't agree with that," Grassley responded.

When asked if McConnell would agree with it, he responded, "No, he would not agree with it."

He said he would personally follow the "Biden rule," referencing when former Vice President Joe Biden said as a senator in 1992 that then-President George Bush should delay filling a potential Supreme Court vacancy until the presidential election that year was over.

