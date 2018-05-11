'Bridging the Divide' on guns, abortion and more

(CNN) Editor's note: In "Bridging the Divide," CNN profiles people who are working to find common ground on America's most divisive issues.

His brother was killed for his turban, but he says he'll never stop wearing his

JUST WATCHED 'I'm not taking off my turban' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'I'm not taking off my turban' 04:23

On September 15, 2001, Rana Singh Sodhi 's brother was killed at a convenience store in the first hate crime related to 9/11. Balbir Singh Sodhi was targeted because of his turban, and after his death Sodhi set out to educate other Americans about Sikhism. His goal is to "make this country hate-free."

How two activists from opposite ends of the political spectrum came to agree on gun violence

JUST WATCHED Guns brought these political opposites together Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Guns brought these political opposites together 04:06

Abigail Disney and Robert Schenck never thought they'd like each other. She is an ardent liberal and pro-choice activist. He is an evangelical minister. But when a documentary about gun control brought them together, they realized their political differences might actually help them find a solution to the issue. "People surprise you because they're never as simple as you want them to be," Schenck says.

Read More