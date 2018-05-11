Trump administration misses the big picture on Mexico

Michael Crow is president of Arizona State University. He was previously executive vice provost of Columbia University, where he also taught in the School of International and Public Affairs. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Our nation has a lot of serious problems. Living in a bad "neighborhood" is not one of them. But if we continue pretending it is -- arguing over border walls, deporting good kids brought here as infants by their parents, and deploying our military along the southern border -- we run the risk of making it so, or of at least failing to take full advantage of our geographic bounty.

And yet, from candidate and now President Trump and others, we hear and see portrayals of Mexico as a crucible of criminal activity poised threateningly to the south. It's easy for the rest of us to blame politicians for this lack of appreciation of what Mexico has become, but in some ways, all Americans are to blame for this failure. As the president of a university in a border state, I can see how outdated, misinformed stereotypes of Mexico that are commonplace in the news and in our popular culture represent a collective failure on our part as educators. In my role, I feel it's especially important for institutions of higher learning to build a greater understanding between both countries, not only by increasing the two-way flows of students across the border, but also by partnering with Mexican universities to conduct joint research projects on shared challenges facing our societies.

The immediate danger is that Mexicans, who will vote for a new president in three months, might grow disenchanted with their decision to align themselves with the United States, feeling betrayed by an American government that insists on treating them not as partners and friends, but as villainous antagonists. Polling data released earlier this year showed that for the first time in a quarter-century, a majority of Mexicans hold negative views of the United States. Mexicans are increasingly susceptible to anti-American politicians seeking to sabotage the relationship. It would be a tragic case of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The vast majority of immigrants from Mexico, as is true of our DACA students on campus and has been true of immigrants from other parts of the world to this country for more than two centuries, work hard and make important contributions to our communities. They come from a neighbor that has become a great friend of the United States, and an important commercial partner.

We should be working hard to strengthen our North American partnership, not weaken it.