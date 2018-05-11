W. Kamau Bell: Childish Gambino and Kanye show black isn't a monolith

(CNN) One of the themes of this season of "United Shades of America" is "Black is not a monolith." And by that I mean that in the United States we often act as if every black person thinks the same way and has the same well of experiences. And while there certainly are issues that we all mostly get behind as a people -- we would like it if fewer innocent black people were killed by police and we agree Denzel Washington is pretty good at acting -- black people born and raised in Portland, Oregon, are not going to be exactly the same as black people born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. And while we easily accept that white people in Alabama are different than white people in Connecticut, we, as a society, often don't give black people that benefit of the doubt to differ on things.

W. Kamau Bell

And if there is any episode this season that gets at the idea that black people are not all the same all over the United States of America, then the one airing this Sunday about the Gullah Geechee people in South Carolina, descendants of Central and West Africans from a range of ethnic and social groups who were enslaved in isolated coastal areas of the US, is it.

And as often happens with "United Shades of America," this week the same themes that we are talking about on our show are the ones America is talking about -- even though we film our episodes months before they air.

As black people throughout media and culture seem focused on changing the narrative and pushing the discussion and definition of blackness forward, this seems like a perfect time to look at a group of people who have always refused to fit America's limited idea of what it means to be a black American.