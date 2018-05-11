James Ball is an award-winning journalist and author who has worked for Wikileaks, the Guardian, the Washington Post and BuzzFeed. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) This Saturday, performers from 26 countries and thousands of fans will congregate in Lisbon for the 2018 final of the Eurovision Song Contest -- a huge international singing contest whose format, voting and bizarre politics make it all but incomprehensible to anyone who isn't from one of the participating countries.

The contest is only one of the ways that many of the countries concerned come together to participate in anything.

It takes in all of Europe's nations: from the Western edge of the European Union to the Balkans, as well as Russia and, in recent years -- with really very little explanation as to why -- Australia.

The contest's format is sprawling: 37 countries compete in one of two semi-finals to secure one of 20 spots in Saturday's final. An additional six countries automatically get spots in the final by virtue of covering most of the bill for the event.

Each country picks an artist (some through huge public votes, some behind closed doors) to perform a song that lasts no longer than three minutes. Eventually a winner is chosen.

