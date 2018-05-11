Palestinian shot dead, border crossing torched as Gazans clash with Israeli forces

Jerusalem (CNN) One Palestinian was killed and hundreds injured by Israeli forces on Friday during protests along the border of Israel and Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Jaber Abu Mustafa, 40, was shot in the chest and killed near Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, the ministry said. More than 730 others were injured.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter that 15,000 Palestinians took part in what it described as riots along the fence that separates Israel from Gaza.

"The rioters hurled pipe bombs, rocks, & grenades, sabotaged security infrastructure, & burned tires," the IDF said.

Dozens of Palestinian youths set fire to the Kerem Shalom border crossing, the only point where goods enter Gaza from Israel. Gas pipelines at the crossing, bringing fuel into the coastal enclave, were damaged, the army said.

