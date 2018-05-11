Iran vows to pursue 'industrial-scale enrichment' if nuclear deal fails

Tehran (CNN) Iran says it is ready to restart nuclear enrichment on an "industrial scale" in the wake of the US decision to abandon the deal that curbs the country's nuclear ambitions.

In a statement published Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he would embark on a round of international diplomacy to try and save the deal. At the same time, the country would make preparations to restart its nuclear program, he said.

Zarif's comments came as thousands of Iranians took to the streets in the largest demonstration since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to abandon the deal on Tuesday.

Protesters burned an American flag and railed against the US and Israel after emerging from Friday prayers in Tehran.

Protesters prepare to burn a US flag at a demonstration in Tehran.

In his statement, Zarif said Iran would attempt to save the nuclear deal through negotiations with the European nations who were co-signatories to the deal. Zarif will meet with his counterparts from Germany, France and the UK in Brussels on Tuesday.

