Iran condemns Israeli strikes in Syria with no mention of attacks on Israel

(CNN) Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned the barrage of air attacks launched by Israel into Syrian territory this week, which Israel has said was in response to the launch of 20 rockets by Iranian forces in its direction.

"The Zionist regime's multiple strikes on the Syrian soil and the blatant violation of the country's sovereignty, especially in recent days, was a clear act of aggression and a potent example of the crisis-seeking, lie-oriented and domineering nature of this regime, which wouldn't like to see stability, security, and tranquillity in the region," read a statement issued by Bahram Qassemi, the ministry's spokesman.

JUST WATCHED Israel, Iran exchange fire as tensions escalate Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Israel, Iran exchange fire as tensions escalate 02:22

There has been no official declaration by the Iranian government that the rockets fired at the Golan Heights were done so by Iran, nor any acknowledgement from Tehran that Iranian military presence in Syria was impacted by the Israeli strikes.

In Iran, the news of the fighting was reported as a conflict between Syria and Israel, and something that didn't involve Iran's forces or its military infrastructure and hardware that has long helped prop up the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Read More