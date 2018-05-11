Isolation leads to despair, suicide among older Puerto Ricans

Story highlights More than six months ago, Hurricane Maria upended routines and shuttered services on the island

The loss has led to a sense of despair and isolation, especially among older people

Humacao, Puerto Rico A social worker, Lisel Vargas, recently visited Don Gregorio at his storm-damaged home in the steep hillsides of Humacao, a city on Puerto Rico's eastern coast near where Category 4 Hurricane Maria first made landfall last September.

Gregorio, a 62-year-old former carpenter who lives alone, looked haggard. He had stopped taking his medication for depression more than a week earlier, he said, and hadn't slept in four days. He was feeling anxious and nervous, he said, rubbing his bald head and fidgeting with the silver watch on his wrist. His voice monotone and barely audible, he told Vargas he had had thoughts of suicide.

Don Gregorio says he feels hopeless and has had suicidal thoughts.

Indeed, the suicide rate in Puerto Rico increased significantly in the months immediately following Hurricane Maria, particularly among older adults, the Puerto Rico Department of Public Health's statistics show, and that anguish continues.

Gregorio's descent from heartbroken but determined storm victim to this moment of despair is a path traveled by many older people here in Puerto Rico. Psychologists and social workers, like Vargas, say elderly people are especially vulnerable when their daily routines are disrupted for long periods. Those who were once active, she said, now stay home alone.

"Before, they used to watch television, they would watch their novellas, hear the radio," said Vargas. That predictability of TV shows and church groups or seeing friends regularly imbues life with meaning and order. "Because they feel depressed, they don't have that desire to keep that routine of sharing in the community," she said.

