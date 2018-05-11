Breaking News

Classics on the rise on list of most popular US baby names

By Andrea Diaz, CNN

Updated 3:30 PM ET, Fri May 11, 2018

The Social Security Administration's annual list of popular baby names tends to reflect pop culture's influence. It's impossible to say with certainty who inspired baby name trends, but movies, TV, music and sports can reveal who keeps the trends alive. Click through the gallery to see the memorable celebs and characters whose names were among the most popular in 2017.

The name Emma debuted in the top 10 in 2002 and was the most popular name for baby girls in 2017. Actress Emma Watson made her cinematic debut in 2001 as Hermione in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
The Social Security Administration's annual list of popular baby names tends to reflect pop culture's influence. It's impossible to say with certainty who inspired baby name trends, but movies, TV, music and sports can reveal who keeps the trends alive. Click through the gallery to see the memorable celebs and characters whose names were among the most popular in 2017.

The name Emma debuted in the top 10 in 2002 and was the most popular name for baby girls in 2017. Actress Emma Watson made her cinematic debut in 2001 as Hermione in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
The name Liam jumped from 75 in 2008 to 49 in 2009 and has been rising fast ever since. In 2017, it was No. 1 for boys. Actor Liam Hemsworth started his acting career in Australian TV before his breakthrough role in the hit film &quot;The Hunger Games&quot; in 2012.
The name Liam jumped from 75 in 2008 to 49 in 2009 and has been rising fast ever since. In 2017, it was No. 1 for boys. Actor Liam Hemsworth started his acting career in Australian TV before his breakthrough role in the hit film "The Hunger Games" in 2012.
The name Olivia has been moving up and down the top 10 list since making its debut in 2001. It was No. 2 for girls in 2017. Actress and model Olivia Munn has been in the TV show &quot;The Newsroom,&quot; played the character Psylocke in &quot;X-Men: Apocalypse&quot; in 2016 and appears in &quot;The Predator&quot; in 2018.
The name Olivia has been moving up and down the top 10 list since making its debut in 2001. It was No. 2 for girls in 2017. Actress and model Olivia Munn has been in the TV show "The Newsroom," played the character Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016 and appears in "The Predator" in 2018.
The name Noah climbed to 23 in 2005 after Ryan Gosling melted hearts as Noah in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks&#39; &quot;The Notebook.&quot; The name has continued to gain popularity over the years but drifted from No. 1 to No. 2 in 2017.
The name Noah climbed to 23 in 2005 after Ryan Gosling melted hearts as Noah in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' "The Notebook." The name has continued to gain popularity over the years but drifted from No. 1 to No. 2 in 2017.
Ava has been the third most popular name for girls since 2016. It&#39;s a popular name for the children of celebrities, such as Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and Ava Jackman, daughter of Hugh Jackman. Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay was the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and her 2014 film &quot;Selma&quot; was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. She also directed the 2018 film &quot;A Wrinkle in Time.&quot;
Ava has been the third most popular name for girls since 2016. It's a popular name for the children of celebrities, such as Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and Ava Jackman, daughter of Hugh Jackman. Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay was the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and her 2014 film "Selma" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. She also directed the 2018 film "A Wrinkle in Time."
William was in the third spot this year. It gets a royal boost from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.
William was in the third spot this year. It gets a royal boost from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.
Isabella went from the 45th-most popular baby name for girls in 2000 to No. 1 in 2009. It ranked fourth in 2017. Child actress Isabella Rice is best known for her work on the TV shows &quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; and &quot;True Blood.&quot;
Isabella went from the 45th-most popular baby name for girls in 2000 to No. 1 in 2009. It ranked fourth in 2017. Child actress Isabella Rice is best known for her work on the TV shows "Pretty Little Liars" and "True Blood."
Since 1900, the name James has been in the top 20, but it hadn&#39;t cracked the top 10 since 1992. That changed in 2014, and it&#39;s in the fourth spot for 2017. It could have something to do with Houston Rockets point guard James Harden.
Since 1900, the name James has been in the top 20, but it hadn't cracked the top 10 since 1992. That changed in 2014, and it's in the fourth spot for 2017. It could have something to do with Houston Rockets point guard James Harden.
Sophia is the fifth most popular name for girls. It first cracked the top 10 in 2006. By then, Sophia Bush had made a name for herself as Brooke Davis in the popular CW teen drama &quot;One Tree Hill,&quot; which ran from 2003 to 2012.
Sophia is the fifth most popular name for girls. It first cracked the top 10 in 2006. By then, Sophia Bush had made a name for herself as Brooke Davis in the popular CW teen drama "One Tree Hill," which ran from 2003 to 2012.
Logan shot up from the No. 18 spot for boys in 2016 to No. 5 in 2017. Actor Logan Lerman, known for his turn in the Percy Jackson films, might be one source of inspiration for the name. It was also the title of a 2017 film, &quot;Logan,&quot; about Marvel Comics character Wolverine.
Logan shot up from the No. 18 spot for boys in 2016 to No. 5 in 2017. Actor Logan Lerman, known for his turn in the Percy Jackson films, might be one source of inspiration for the name. It was also the title of a 2017 film, "Logan," about Marvel Comics character Wolverine.
Mia was the sixth-most popular name among girls in 2017, with plenty of possible celeb inspiration, from soccer star Mia Hamm to actress Mia Farrow.
Mia was the sixth-most popular name among girls in 2017, with plenty of possible celeb inspiration, from soccer star Mia Hamm to actress Mia Farrow.
It&#39;s an old name, but Benjamin was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2015. The name ranked sixth in 2017. Among the buzziest Bens of today? Actor Ben Stiller.
It's an old name, but Benjamin was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2015. The name ranked sixth in 2017. Among the buzziest Bens of today? Actor Ben Stiller.
One of the most famous Charlottes of today is surely the British princess, whose parents are Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born May 2, 2015, and recently became a big sister to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/27/europe/royal-baby-name-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;Louis Arthur Charles, born in April 2018&lt;/a&gt;.
One of the most famous Charlottes of today is surely the British princess, whose parents are Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born May 2, 2015, and recently became a big sister to Louis Arthur Charles, born in April 2018.
The name Mason ranked seventh in popularity in 2017. Mason Cook is an American child actor known for his portrayal of Cecil Wilson in &quot;Spy Kids,&quot; Murray in the ABC series &quot;The Goldbergs&quot; and Ray DiMeo in the ABC sitcom &quot;Speechless.&quot;
The name Mason ranked seventh in popularity in 2017. Mason Cook is an American child actor known for his portrayal of Cecil Wilson in "Spy Kids," Murray in the ABC series "The Goldbergs" and Ray DiMeo in the ABC sitcom "Speechless."
The name Amelia, No. 8 in 2017, was a new addition to the top 10. Amelia Warner has appeared in &quot;Quills&quot; and &quot;Aeon Flux&quot; and performs music as Slow Moving Millie.
The name Amelia, No. 8 in 2017, was a new addition to the top 10. Amelia Warner has appeared in "Quills" and "Aeon Flux" and performs music as Slow Moving Millie.
The name Elijah was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2016 and ranked No. 8 in 2017. One of the more notable Elijahs is Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland.
The name Elijah was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2016 and ranked No. 8 in 2017. One of the more notable Elijahs is Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland.
The name Evelyn appeared cracked the top 10 in 2017, coming in at No. 9. Evelyn Lozada appeared on the VH1 reality series &quot;Basketball Wives.&quot;
The name Evelyn appeared cracked the top 10 in 2017, coming in at No. 9. Evelyn Lozada appeared on the VH1 reality series "Basketball Wives."
Oliver Queen is a fictional character in &quot;Arrow&quot; who has a popular name: No. 9 in the United States in 2017, in fact. The fictional Oliver is played by Stephen Amell.
Oliver Queen is a fictional character in "Arrow" who has a popular name: No. 9 in the United States in 2017, in fact. The fictional Oliver is played by Stephen Amell.
Abigail hasn&#39;t always enjoyed A-list popularity; for most of the first half of the 20th century, it failed to crack the top 1,000 names. Its star has risen alongside that of Abigail Breslin, born in 1996. She made her screen debut in &quot;Signs&quot; in 2002 and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in &quot;Little Miss Sunshine&quot; in 2006.
Abigail hasn't always enjoyed A-list popularity; for most of the first half of the 20th century, it failed to crack the top 1,000 names. Its star has risen alongside that of Abigail Breslin, born in 1996. She made her screen debut in "Signs" in 2002 and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2006.
Jacob had been the most popular name for boys since 1999 but was unseated by Noah in 2013. It fell to No. 10 in 2017. Jacob is the name of a character in the popular &quot;Twilight&quot; series and of &quot;Wonder&quot; and &quot;Room&quot; actor Jacob Tremblay.
Jacob had been the most popular name for boys since 1999 but was unseated by Noah in 2013. It fell to No. 10 in 2017. Jacob is the name of a character in the popular "Twilight" series and of "Wonder" and "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay.
Story highlights

  • Emma and Liam were the most popular US baby names in 2017
  • Classic names like Amelia and Oliver were also on the rise

(CNN)It looks like the name Emma will not go out of style any time soon.

For the fourth year in a row, it's No. 1 for girls on the Social Security Administration's annual list of most popular baby names in the United States.
The name Noah didn't have much luck after four consecutive years as No. 1 on the boys list; Liam took the top spot in 2017.
    Liam first appeared on the top 10 list in 2012 and has been crawling up the ranking ever since. It was ranked second from 2014 to 2016.
    There are other big changes on this year's list.
    Michael, once a hugely popular name, was pushed off the boys' top 10 list, where it had been since World War II. It now sits in the 12 spot, alongside Emily, a name that had been in the girls' top 10 since 1990.
    The new top 10 contains several traditional names. Amelia made the girls' list for the first time, and Evelyn did so for the first time since 1915. For boys, the names Logan and Oliver made their first appearances on the top 10 list.
    Politics and pop culture are shown to affect naming trends.
    President Trump might be well-known, but Donald didn't make the popular list. However, Melania, the name of the first lady, was the fifth fastest-rising girls' name.
    The list also likes to keep up with the Kardashians: Dream, which celebrities Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna named their daughter; was the third fastest-rising girls' name.
    In sports, a fast riser for boys was Nova -- possibly inspired by the Villanova University Wildcats' 2016 NCAA men's basketball championship.
    The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating to 1880. Parents provide newborns' names when they apply for Social Security cards.

    Most popular names for US girls in 2017

    1. Emma
    2. Olivia
    3. Ava
    4. Isabella
    5. Sophia
    6. Mia
    7. Charlotte
    8. Amelia
    9. Evelyn
    10. Abigail

    Most popular names for US boys in 2017

    1. Liam
    2. Noah
    3. William
    4. James
    5. Logan
    6. Benjamin
    7. Mason
    8. Elijah
    9. Oliver
    10. Jacob