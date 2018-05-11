Most popular US baby names of 2017
Most popular US baby names of 2017
The name Liam jumped from 75 in 2008 to 49 in 2009 and has been rising fast ever since. In 2017, it was No. 1 for boys. Actor Liam Hemsworth started his acting career in Australian TV before his breakthrough role in the hit film "The Hunger Games" in 2012.
The name Olivia has been moving up and down the top 10 list since making its debut in 2001. It was No. 2 for girls in 2017. Actress and model Olivia Munn has been in the TV show "The Newsroom," played the character Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016 and appears in "The Predator" in 2018.
The name Noah climbed to 23 in 2005 after Ryan Gosling melted hearts as Noah in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' "The Notebook." The name has continued to gain popularity over the years but drifted from No. 1 to No. 2 in 2017.
Ava has been the third most popular name for girls since 2016. It's a popular name for the children of celebrities, such as Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and Ava Jackman, daughter of Hugh Jackman. Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay was the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and her 2014 film "Selma" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. She also directed the 2018 film "A Wrinkle in Time."
William was in the third spot this year. It gets a royal boost from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.
Isabella went from the 45th-most popular baby name for girls in 2000 to No. 1 in 2009. It ranked fourth in 2017. Child actress Isabella Rice is best known for her work on the TV shows "Pretty Little Liars" and "True Blood."
Since 1900, the name James has been in the top 20, but it hadn't cracked the top 10 since 1992. That changed in 2014, and it's in the fourth spot for 2017. It could have something to do with Houston Rockets point guard James Harden.
Sophia is the fifth most popular name for girls. It first cracked the top 10 in 2006. By then, Sophia Bush had made a name for herself as Brooke Davis in the popular CW teen drama "One Tree Hill," which ran from 2003 to 2012.
Logan shot up from the No. 18 spot for boys in 2016 to No. 5 in 2017. Actor Logan Lerman, known for his turn in the Percy Jackson films, might be one source of inspiration for the name. It was also the title of a 2017 film, "Logan," about Marvel Comics character Wolverine.
Mia was the sixth-most popular name among girls in 2017, with plenty of possible celeb inspiration, from soccer star Mia Hamm to actress Mia Farrow.
It's an old name, but Benjamin was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2015. The name ranked sixth in 2017. Among the buzziest Bens of today? Actor Ben Stiller.
The name Mason ranked seventh in popularity in 2017. Mason Cook is an American child actor known for his portrayal of Cecil Wilson in "Spy Kids," Murray in the ABC series "The Goldbergs" and Ray DiMeo in the ABC sitcom "Speechless."
The name Amelia, No. 8 in 2017, was a new addition to the top 10. Amelia Warner has appeared in "Quills" and "Aeon Flux" and performs music as Slow Moving Millie.
The name Elijah was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2016 and ranked No. 8 in 2017. One of the more notable Elijahs is Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland.
The name Evelyn appeared cracked the top 10 in 2017, coming in at No. 9. Evelyn Lozada appeared on the VH1 reality series "Basketball Wives."
Oliver Queen is a fictional character in "Arrow" who has a popular name: No. 9 in the United States in 2017, in fact. The fictional Oliver is played by Stephen Amell.
Abigail hasn't always enjoyed A-list popularity; for most of the first half of the 20th century, it failed to crack the top 1,000 names. Its star has risen alongside that of Abigail Breslin, born in 1996. She made her screen debut in "Signs" in 2002 and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2006.
Jacob had been the most popular name for boys since 1999 but was unseated by Noah in 2013. It fell to No. 10 in 2017. Jacob is the name of a character in the popular "Twilight" series and of "Wonder" and "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay.