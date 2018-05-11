A school district in Oregon is accused of forcing LGBTQ students to read the Bible as punishment

(CNN) A school district in Oregon is accused of a disturbing pattern of intimidation and harassment against LGBTQ students. Among the allegations: Students were forced to read the Bible as punishment, and a teacher compared gay marriage to marrying a dog.

In a letter this year, the state Department of Education found that the school district in North Bend, a coastal community in southern Oregon, discriminated against students on the basis of sexual orientation.

"There is substantial evidence to support the allegation that the district subjected LGBTQ students to separate or different rules of behavior, sanctions, or other treatment," the letter said.

The school disputes the findings and will make its case at a hearing May 24. At the time, state officials will determine whether the district violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

The allegations were detailed in a letter from the education department to North Bend School District Superintendent Bill Yester. Among them:

