Scott Hutchison: Body found in search for Frightened Rabbit singer

London (CNN)Scottish police confirmed finding a body in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison.
The body was found at Port Edgar, west of Edinburgh, around 8:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, police said in a statement to CNN.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Hutchison's family has been informed. "The family are requesting privacy at this sad time," police said.
Hutchison, 36, was last seen on video footage after leaving the Dakota Hotel in nearby South Queensferry at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
The search for the missing man focused on the South Queensferry area, Forth Road Bridge and Fife.
Concerns grew after the band posted a message on Twitter saying: "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101)."
Just one day before he vanished, Hutchison wrote two tweets that made fans worry. "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones," read one.
His last tweet read: "I'm away now. Thanks."
Frightened Rabbit was initially formed by Hutchison as a solo project in 2003, and his brother Grant joined in 2006 on drums. The lineup then grew to five with the addition of Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell.
In an open interview with Vice's Noisey last week, Hutchison described his current feelings.
"Pretty fine. Middling. On a day-to-day basis, I'm a solid six out of 10," he said. "I don't know how often I can hope for much more than that. I'm drawn to negatives in life, and I dwell on them, and they consume me. I don't think I'm unique in that sense. I'm all right with a six. If I get a couple of days a week at a seven ... it's great."